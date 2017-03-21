Tullow Oil plc’s (TLW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 308 ($3.80) target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.51) target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Tullow Oil plc to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 247.20 ($3.05) to GBX 221.80 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tullow Oil plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 303 ($3.74) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 197 ($2.43) to GBX 250 ($3.09) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 262.30 ($3.24).

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) traded up 3.24% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 203.90. 7,546,001 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.86 billion. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 181.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 352.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.22.

In other news, insider Paul McDade bought 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £450.34 ($556.18).

About Tullow Oil plc

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on finding and monetizing oil in Africa and the Atlantic Margins. Its activities include targeted exploration and appraisal, selective development projects and growing its West Africa oil production.

