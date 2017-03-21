Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by GMP Securities

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by GMP Securities in a report issued on Friday.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Tullow Oil plc to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 247.20 ($3.05) to GBX 221.80 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil plc to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities Ltd cut Tullow Oil plc to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Tullow Oil plc from GBX 197 ($2.43) to GBX 250 ($3.09) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Tullow Oil plc from GBX 365 ($4.51) to GBX 375 ($4.63) and gave the stock a ” overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.64 ($3.22).

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) opened at 197.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.22. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.80 billion. Tullow Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 181.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 352.10.

In other Tullow Oil plc news, insider Paul McDade acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £450.34 ($556.18).

Tullow Oil plc Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on finding and monetizing oil in Africa and the Atlantic Margins. Its activities include targeted exploration and appraisal, selective development projects and growing its West Africa oil production.

