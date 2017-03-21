Trust Fbo Serena Vr Altschul U Sells 700 Shares of General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) Stock

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) insider Trust Fbo Serena Vr Altschul U sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $23,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,362 shares in the company, valued at $347,748.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trust Fbo Serena Vr Altschul U also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Trust Fbo Serena Vr Altschul U sold 300 shares of General American Investors Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $10,080.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Trust Fbo Serena Vr Altschul U sold 1,000 shares of General American Investors Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $33,370.00.

Shares of General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) traded down 0.54% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,731 shares. The company has a market cap of $910.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

Your IP Address:

About General American Investors Co.

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.