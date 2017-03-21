Trimble Inc (TRMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, VP Jurgen Kliem sold 147,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $4,644,252.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $380,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 681,881 shares of company stock worth $21,364,043. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Trimble by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,277,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,969,000 after buying an additional 2,928,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $65,522,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,547,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,753,000 after buying an additional 2,060,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trimble by 771.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,976,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,443,000 after buying an additional 1,749,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 6,999.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,147,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,592,000 after buying an additional 1,131,181 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded down 1.80% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. 314,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Trimble has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business earned $585.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, provides technology solutions for professionals and field mobile workers. The Company has four segments: Engineering and Construction, Field Solutions, Mobile Solutions and Advanced Devices. The Engineering and Construction segment serves customers working in engineering and construction, among others.

