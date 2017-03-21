Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.29.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded down 2.996% during trading on Friday, hitting $68.795. 2,155,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.038 and a beta of 1.24. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply Company’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $102,979.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,585.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 95.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 14.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 7.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company operates in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle segment. The Company focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses.

