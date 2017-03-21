Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Position Cut by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply Company were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 95.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 14.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 7.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded down 2.96% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.82. 2,226,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.24. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.50 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Tractor Supply Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $102,979.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,585.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company operates in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle segment. The Company focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses.

