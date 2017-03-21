Total SA’s (TOT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total SA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Total SA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Total SA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Independent Research GmbH raised shares of Total SA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Total SA in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) traded up 0.93% on Monday, reaching $50.00. 830,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Total SA has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00.

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Total SA had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts forecast that Total SA will post $4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Total SA’s payout ratio is 87.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Total SA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Total SA during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Total SA during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total SA during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total SA during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Total SA Company Profile

Total SA (Total) is a France-based oil and gas company. It has three segments: the Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas; the Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and the Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

