Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNP) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TTNP) traded down 0.694% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.575. 62,654 shares of the stock were exchanged. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 million and a P/E ratio of 14.243.

Your IP Address:

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Titan) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics for the treatment of medical disorders. The Company’s segment is engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products. The Company’s product development programs utilize its long-term drug delivery platform, ProNeura.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.