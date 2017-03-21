Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TIF. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.50 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho set a $82.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $91.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.34.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.04. 1,383,521 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.89. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $56.99 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $106,598.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,918.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 21,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,723,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. SRB Corp increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 333.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.

