Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Cowen and Company

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price objective upped by Cowen and Company from $91.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $110.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $89.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.34.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded up 0.27% during trading on Monday, hitting $94.08. 1,329,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $56.99 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 21,504 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,723,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 1,367 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $106,598.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,918.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth about $111,000. SRB Corp boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 333.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.

