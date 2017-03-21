Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Instinet

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price target increased by Instinet from $98.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $110.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.34.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded up 0.27% on Monday, hitting $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,637 shares. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 21,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,723,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $106,598.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,918.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 333.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.

