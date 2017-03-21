The Medicines Company (MDCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MDCO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Medicines Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Medicines Company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Medicines Company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Medicines Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Medicines Company in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) traded down 3.65% on Monday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,852 shares. The Medicines Company has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company’s market cap is $3.49 billion.

In related news, CFO William Bernard O’connor sold 25,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,193,484.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Medicines Company by 10.7% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Medicines Company by 83.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 465,530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Medicines Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO increased its stake in The Medicines Company by 39.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The Medicines Company during the third quarter valued at $3,071,000.

The Medicines Company Company Profile

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s marketed products include Angiomax (bivalirudin), Cleviprex (clevidipine) injectable emulsion, Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Kengreal (cangrelor), Minocin (minocycline) for injection, and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

