The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) VP Barry Port Sells 3,884 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Barry Port sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $70,416.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,873.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) traded down 1.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 48,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Ensign Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 62,038 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,783,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Ensign Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after buying an additional 510,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

