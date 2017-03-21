The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Insider Cormac F. Miller Sells 8,160 Shares of Stock

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) insider Cormac F. Miller sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $365,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) traded down 0.22% on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. 403,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The Advisory Board Company has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The Advisory Board Company had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm earned $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 102.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCO. Barclays PLC set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Advisory Board Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Advisory Board Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Advisory Board Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.54.

About The Advisory Board Company

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.

