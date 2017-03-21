Tessia Park Sells 224 Shares of IDACORP Inc (IDA) Stock

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) VP Tessia Park sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $18,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) remained flat at $81.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,037 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.49.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Your IP Address:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after buying an additional 31,316 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at $7,828,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,151,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,286,000 after buying an additional 233,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiary is Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power), which is an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale and purchase of electric energy and capacity. Its segments are utility operations and all other. The utility operations segment consists of the regulated operations of Idaho Power, which include the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase and sale of electricity, and Idaho Energy Resources Co (IERCo), a subsidiary of Idaho Power and a joint venturer in Bridger Coal Company (BCC), which mines and supplies coal to the Jim Bridger generating plant owned in part by Idaho Power.

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.