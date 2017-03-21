TESARO Inc (TSRO) Receives Market Perform Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their market perform rating on shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

TSRO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on TESARO from $151.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded TESARO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen and Company dropped their price target on TESARO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TESARO from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.27.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) traded down 0.69% during trading on Monday, hitting $151.00. The stock had a trading volume of 318,563 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.82. The firm’s market cap is $8.10 billion. TESARO has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $192.94.

In related news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $25,889.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward C. English sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $40,672.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,793 shares of company stock worth $2,801,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in TESARO during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in TESARO during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in TESARO during the third quarter worth about $154,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in TESARO during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TESARO during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

