Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Receives “Buy” Rating from National Securities

National Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. National Securities currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

“TRNO 4Q and FY2016 Update: First and foremost, it is important to note that approximately 89.9% of TRNO’s leased space includes pre-determined fixed rental increases or (C)onsumer (P)rice (I)ndex-based rental increases. TRNO reported 4Q16 funds from operations (“FFO”) of $10.02mln or $0.22 per share, a record high, +10.6% Q/Q and +35.5% Y/Y on $29.84mln of revenue, +15.6% Q/Q and +23.3% Y/Y. The increase in revenue and both FFO measures are attributable to TRNO’s continued robust portfolio growth, adding 917, 110 rentable square feet for the TTM period, +8.3%, with a portfolio that as of 12/31/16 stood at 11,997,484. Congruent with increases in owned square footage, revenues, and FFO, is TRNO’s dividend, which was recently raised to $0.20 per share per quarter, +11.1% Q/Q and +25% Y/Y. As management continues to look for accretive expansion opportunities and increase operating efficiencies, another 700k square feet is under contract, we expect the consistent history of dividend increases following acquisitions to continue. With industrial real estate prices up significantly and TRNO’s highly attractive acquisition vintage profile, we expect management to continue to harvest gains in 2016 and recycle capital. To date in 2016, TRNO has booked some $7.14mln in gains on $22.5mln of sales with an acquisitions cost of $16.1mln, a healthy +40.19% on a 7.05% investment CAGR. As TRNO has demonstrated in the past, it is well adept at timing the market, both on the acquisition and financing front. The future remains bright for TRNO and we continue to favor the industrial REIT operators formed in 2010 and later, as their portfolios are absent legacy assets and more attractive on a relative basis. As of September 2016, industrial RE price indices have increased 8.1% Y/Y, trailing only multifamily which is up 13.47% for the same period. We’re maintaining our BUY rating and increasing our $28.00 price target to $29.00. ,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. FBR & Co increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) remained flat at $27.47 on Monday. 84,474 shares of the stock were exchanged. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $29.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 347.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,851,000. Pax World Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 827,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 145,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,243,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 141,812 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

