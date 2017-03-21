Telecom plus PLC’s (TEP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.06) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telecom plus PLC from GBX 1,260 ($15.56) to GBX 1,290 ($15.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) target price on shares of Telecom plus PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. FinnCap reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.19) target price on shares of Telecom plus PLC in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Telecom plus PLC from GBX 1,300 ($16.06) to GBX 1,325 ($16.36) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,199.17 ($14.81).

Shares of Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) traded down 0.25% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1207.00. 20,256 shares of the stock were exchanged. Telecom plus PLC has a one year low of GBX 799.89 and a one year high of GBX 1,265.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,203.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,178.37. The company’s market cap is GBX 965.89 million.

Telecom plus PLC Company Profile

Telecom Plus PLC is engaged in providing landline telephony (calls and line rental), broadband, mobile, gas, electricity and CashBack card services. The Company’s segments include Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment includes the sale of marketing materials, and sale of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

