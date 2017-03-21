Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE) Given Underperform Rating at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 590 ($7.29) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TATE. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Tate & Lyle PLC to an add rating and set a GBX 833 ($10.29) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.51) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.81) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut their price objective on Tate & Lyle PLC from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 774 ($9.56).

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 778.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,301 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 731.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 720.97. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.61 billion. Tate & Lyle PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 549.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 850.00.

In other Tate & Lyle PLC news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of £71,700 ($88,551.32).

Tate & Lyle PLC Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries.

