TASER International, Inc. (TASR) CFO Daniel Marc Behrendt Sells 19,751 Shares

TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR) CFO Daniel Marc Behrendt sold 19,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $454,470.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,762 shares in the company, valued at $707,833.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Marc Behrendt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Daniel Marc Behrendt sold 15,661 shares of TASER International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $350,806.40.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Daniel Marc Behrendt sold 10,000 shares of TASER International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $225,700.00.

Shares of TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR) traded down 2.09% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 771,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. TASER International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TASER International by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TASER International by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TASER International during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TASER International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 342,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of TASER International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

TASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TASER International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TASER International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TASER International in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TASER International in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TASER International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

TASER International Company Profile

TASER International, Inc is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) designed for use by law enforcement, military, corrections and private security personnel, and by private individuals for personal defense. The Company is also engaged in development of connected wearable on-officer cameras, which utilize its cloud-based digital evidence management solution (Axon solution).

