TAG Oil Ltd (TAO) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a C$1.35 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.55. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) traded up 6.67% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,600 shares. TAG Oil has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $39.82 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

About TAG Oil

TAG Oil Ltd. (TAG) is an oil and gas producer and explorer with operations and production infrastructure in the Taranaki Basin of New Zealand. The Company’s property, Taranaki Basin, is an oil, gas and condensate rich area located on the North Island of New Zealand. The Taranaki Basin covers an area of approximately 100,000 square kilometers.

