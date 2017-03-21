Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Synovus Financial Corp. to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Hovde Group cut Synovus Financial Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial Corp. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

In other Synovus Financial Corp. news, General Counsel Allan E. Kamensky acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,842.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen J. Gula sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) traded down 5.178% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.465. The company had a trading volume of 520,279 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.881 and a beta of 1.25. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 million. Synovus Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Synovus Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Synovus Financial Corp. Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services to its customers through over 30 locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

