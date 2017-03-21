Susquehanna Bancshares Inc Reiterates $140.00 Price Target for Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) received a $140.00 price target from equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.93% from the stock’s current price.

TAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) traded down 0.248% on Monday, reaching $98.395. 945,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $112.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.629 and a beta of 0.95.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post $6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Your IP Address:

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $177,222.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $415,188.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 30.0% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company that operates as a brewer. The Company has a portfolio of brands, including Carling, Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Staropramen, as well as craft and specialty beers, such as Blue Moon, Creemore Springs, Cobra and Doom Bar. The Company operates through four segments: Molson Coors Canada (MCC or Canada segment); MillerCoors LLC (MillerCoors or U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.