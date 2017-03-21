SunTrust Banks Comments on Earthstone Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (ARCA:ESTE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a report released on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Your IP Address:

Earthstone Energy (ARCA:ESTE) traded down 0.99% on Monday, reaching $12.96. 18,054 shares of the company traded hands. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $15.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $288.66 million.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and production of onshore, crude oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s operations are in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry, and are conducted onshore in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.