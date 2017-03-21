Sunshine Bancorp Inc (SBCP) Now Covered by Analysts at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Sunshine Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SBCP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Sunshine Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Sunshine Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBCP) traded down 1.47% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,959 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $106.69 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Sunshine Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

In related news, Director W.D. Jr. Mcginnes acquired 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Bancorp Company Profile

Sunshine Bancorp, Inc (Sunshine Bancorp) is a savings and loan holding company for Sunshine Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federal stock savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public in its market area and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and to a lesser extent, multi-family real estate, land and construction and consumer loans.

