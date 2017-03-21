Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Subsea 7 SA (NASDAQ:SUBCY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Subsea 7 SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Subsea 7 SA (NASDAQ:SUBCY) traded up 1.82% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. 3,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Subsea 7 SA has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

About Subsea 7 SA

Subsea 7 SA is a provider of seabed-to-surface engineering, construction and offshore installation services to the energy industry. The Company’s operating segments include Northern Hemisphere and Life of Field, Southern Hemisphere and Global Projects, and Corporate. The Company provides products and services for subsea field development, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of these facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

