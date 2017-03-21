Stephen Harrison Purchases 1,500 Shares of Forterra PLC (FORT) Stock

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,500 shares of Forterra PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £3,105 ($3,834.75).

Shares of Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) opened at 209.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.98. Forterra PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 110.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 215.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 418.83 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Forterra PLC’s previous dividend of $2.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.90) price target on shares of Forterra PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.78) price target on shares of Forterra PLC in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 259 ($3.20) price target on shares of Forterra PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 231.60 ($2.86).

About Forterra PLC

Forterra plc is a producer of manufactured masonry products. The Company is also a manufacturer of building products for the United Kingdom construction industry. The Company’s segments include Bricks, Blocks and Bespoke Products. The Company’s product range consists of clay bricks, Thermalite blocks, aggregate blocks, Red Bank chimney, roofing and flue systems, precast concrete and flooring products, and Formpave permeable block paving.

