Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) in a research report report published on Monday. HC Wainwright currently has a $34.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

STML has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) traded down 5.21% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 156,663 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $162.40 million. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 9,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $125,900.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 17,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $125,680.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,356 shares of company stock worth $531,879. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $400,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.

