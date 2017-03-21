Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Given a $41.00 Price Target by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Analysts

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) has been assigned a $41.00 target price by research analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 327.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $16.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) traded down 6.77% during trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. 225,073 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $159.72 million. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $52,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Gionco sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $45,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,356 shares of company stock worth $531,879 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STML. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,612,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,783,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,139,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.

