Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) traded down 2.79% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 1,302,976 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Steelcase news, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $98,841.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,677.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools.

