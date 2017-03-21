State National Companies Inc (SNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

State National Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

SNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised State National Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State National Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on State National Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised State National Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State National Companies in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in State National Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 103,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in State National Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State National Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in State National Companies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in State National Companies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 185,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State National Companies (NASDAQ:SNC) traded down 1.24% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 99,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $598.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. State National Companies has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

State National Companies (NASDAQ:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm earned $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. State National Companies had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 23.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that State National Companies will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. State National Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

State National Companies Company Profile

State National Companies, Inc is a specialty provider of property and casualty insurance. The Company’s segments include Program Services, Lender Services and Corporate. In the Program Services segment, the Company operates an issuing carrier (fronting) business that provides insurance capacity access to the United States property and casualty insurance markets.

