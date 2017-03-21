Stantec Inc. (STN) Given a C$39.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned a C$39.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STN. TD Securities dropped their price target on Stantec from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.78.

Shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) traded up 0.92% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,761 shares. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s segment is Consulting Services. The Company’s services include planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects.

