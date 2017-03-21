Sse Plc (SSE) Receives Outperform Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.00) price target on the stock.

SSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Sse Plc to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.60) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating on shares of Sse Plc in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their target price on shares of Sse Plc from GBX 1,550 ($19.14) to GBX 1,500 ($18.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.54) target price on shares of Sse Plc in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Sse Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sse Plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,587.73 ($19.61).

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1501.50. 1,814,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 15.14 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,519.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,526.34. Sse Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,369.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,644.00.

Your IP Address:

About Sse Plc

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

Receive News & Ratings for Sse Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sse Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.