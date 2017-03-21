Square Inc (SQ) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.58 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) traded down 3.71% during trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,676 shares. Square has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The firm’s market cap is $6.10 billion.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.40 million. Square had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. Khosla sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $17,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,173 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,911,262 shares of company stock worth $45,110,215. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Square by 131.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,813,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,086,000 after buying an additional 6,140,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 848.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,866,000 after buying an additional 7,998,199 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of Square by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 7,483,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,001,000 after buying an additional 5,276,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $62,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 139.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after buying an additional 2,358,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc enables payment processing, and also offers financial and marketing services. The Company provides sellers various tools to start, run, manage and grow their businesses. It serves sellers of all sizes, ranging from a single vendor at a farmers’ market to multinational businesses. It serves as a payment service provider, acting as the touch point for the seller to the rest of the payment chain.

