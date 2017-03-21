Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Upgraded by Numis Securities Ltd to Buy

Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has GBX 145 ($1.79) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 80 ($0.99).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. N+1 Singer reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a report on Friday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications Plc from GBX 76 ($0.94) to GBX 103 ($1.27) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 102.63 ($1.27).

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) traded up 0.7420% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 110.3125. 311,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.67. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 673.57 million. Spirent Communications Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 72.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 112.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications Plc’s previous dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson bought 182,713 shares of Spirent Communications Plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £199,157.17 ($245,964.15). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson bought 254 shares of Spirent Communications Plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £251.46 ($310.56). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 258,223 shares of company stock valued at $27,915,951.

Spirent Communications Plc Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc (Spirent) is a provider of test methodologies and solutions for data communications. The Company operates through three segments: Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance. The Networks & Applications segment develops solutions for functional, performance and security testing of various networks and applications that simulate real-world conditions in the lab, before a commercial launch and in the live network.

