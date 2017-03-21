SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group AG

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued on Tuesday.

The analysts wrote, “googleCSE”:{“language”:”en”}});//–>

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Your IP Address:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.