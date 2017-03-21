Soumen Das Purchases 9,054 Shares of SEGRO plc (SGRO) Stock

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) insider Soumen Das acquired 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £41,014.62 ($50,654.09).

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) opened at 463.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 480.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 450.99. SEGRO plc has a 12 month low of GBX 316.83 and a 12 month high of GBX 482.80. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.84 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from SEGRO plc’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGRO. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.05) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.05) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.50) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 484 ($5.98) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.56) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 475.14 ($5.87).

About SEGRO plc

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse and industrial property assets in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its portfolio of warehouse and light industrial buildings is concentrated in European countries. The Company’s segments are the geographical business units, which include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

