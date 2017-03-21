Softcat PLC (SCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) opened at 346.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 322.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 312.89. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 680.89 million. Softcat PLC has a one year low of GBX 275.00 and a one year high of GBX 383.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.25) price target on shares of Softcat PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.20) price target on shares of Softcat PLC in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.69) price target on shares of Softcat PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.69).

About Softcat PLC

Softcat Plc is an information technology (IT) reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider to the corporate and public sector markets. The Company provides organizations with workplace, datacenter and networking, and security solutions combined with all the services required to design, implement, support and manage them, on premise or in the cloud.

