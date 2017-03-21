Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07

Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSE:SLW) (NYSE:SLW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the mining company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Silver Wheaton Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSE:SLW) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 881,468 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 830.00. Silver Wheaton Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.28.

Silver Wheaton Corp. Company Profile

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. It has entered into over 19 long-term purchase agreements and approximately two early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold, relating to over 30 different mining assets, whereby Silver Wheaton acquires silver and gold production at various mines.

