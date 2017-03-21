Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($62.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc from GBX 5,450 ($67.31) to GBX 5,670 ($70.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc from GBX 4,700 ($58.05) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($74.10) target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,018.36 ($61.98).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4900.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 62.00 billion. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of GBX 3,680.00 and a one year high of GBX 5,505.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,617.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,602.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a GBX 150.20 ($1.86) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca plc’s previous dividend of $68.70.

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

