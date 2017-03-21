Shire PLC (SHPG) Receives “Focus List” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG)‘s stock had its “focus list” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) traded down 1.73% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,219 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average of $179.31. Shire PLC has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $209.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Shire PLC had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shire PLC will post $15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.771 per share. This is a boost from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Shire PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Shire PLC by 2,344.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,153,000 after buying an additional 1,366,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shire PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $160,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shire PLC by 20.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,781,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,024,000 after buying an additional 802,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Shire PLC by 151.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,177,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,346,000 after buying an additional 710,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shire PLC during the third quarter valued at $100,021,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

