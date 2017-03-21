Shawcor Ltd (SCL) Insider Sells C$87,331.00 in Stock

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) insider Joseph Tabak sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.97, for a total value of C$87,331.00.

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 78,404 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. Shawcor Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The stock’s market cap is $2.64 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

Your IP Address:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCL. TD Securities raised their target price on Shawcor from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Shawcor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd is a Canada-based energy services company. The Company is engaged in designing, engineering, marketing and selling products and services, such as pipe coating services; flexible composite pipe; onshore and offshore pipeline corrosion and thermal protection; ultrasonic and radiographic inspection services; tubular management services; heat-shrinkable polymer tubing, and control and instrumentation wire and cable.

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.