Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) Now Covered by Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) traded down 2.56% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.60. 1,209,539 shares of the company were exchanged. Sensata Technologies Holding has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46.

Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $788.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.92 million. Sensata Technologies Holding had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding will post $3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies Holding news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $2,051,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,021.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding by 0.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding by 0.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Sensata Technologies Holding Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

