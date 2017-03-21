Security Asset Management Has $2,369,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.2% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) traded down 0.58% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,724 shares. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $153.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average is $121.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 671.57% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company earned $443 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Feltl & Co. cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $5,134,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.48 per share, with a total value of $146,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares in the company, valued at $166,254.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,955,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

