Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR (MURGY) to Mkt Perform

Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG cut Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group LLC cut Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR (OTCMKTS:MURGY) traded down 0.10% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,766 shares. Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76.

Muenchener Rckvsngs Gslscft Mncn AG -ADR Company Profile

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG is a Germany-based company engaged in reinsurance and insurance business. The Company divides its operations into reinsurance, primary insurance, and Munich Health and Asset management. The Reinsurance business comprises five divisions: Life; Europe and Latin America; Germany, Asia Pacific and Africa; Special and Financial Risks, and Global Clients and North America.

