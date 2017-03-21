Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RUTH. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) remained flat at $19.60 during trading on Monday. 209,522 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $598.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.52. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.00.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ruth's Hospitality Group will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

Your IP Address:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Ruth's Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Ruth's Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,175,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 142,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 655,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments: the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment and the franchise operations segment. The Company’s Ruth’s Chris restaurants cater to special occasion diners and frequent customers, in addition to the business clientele.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.