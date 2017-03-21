Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUTH. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Your IP Address:

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) remained flat at $19.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 213,065 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ruth's Hospitality Group will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Ruth's Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ruth's Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 84.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 655,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments: the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment and the franchise operations segment. The Company’s Ruth’s Chris restaurants cater to special occasion diners and frequent customers, in addition to the business clientele.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.