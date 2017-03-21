Russell Fryer Sells 13,255 Shares of Western Uranium Corp (WUC) Stock

Western Uranium Corp (TSE:WUC) insider Russell Fryer sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$26,510.00.

Russell Fryer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Russell Fryer sold 5,000 shares of Western Uranium Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Russell Fryer sold 5,650 shares of Western Uranium Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$11,413.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Russell Fryer sold 6,000 shares of Western Uranium Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$12,120.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Russell Fryer sold 890 shares of Western Uranium Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total transaction of C$2,233.90.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Russell Fryer sold 7,798 shares of Western Uranium Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$17,467.52.

On Thursday, February 9th, Russell Fryer sold 1,000 shares of Western Uranium Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total transaction of C$2,540.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Russell Fryer sold 7,932 shares of Western Uranium Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$15,864.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Russell Fryer sold 15,000 shares of Western Uranium Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Russell Fryer sold 15,000 shares of Western Uranium Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total transaction of C$33,900.00.

Your IP Address:

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.