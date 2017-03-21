Roth Capital Reiterates “$4.00” Price Target for Ideal Power Inc (IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) has been assigned a $4.00 price target by Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IPWR. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ideal Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideal Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) traded down 0.85% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. 47,077 shares of the stock traded hands. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The firm’s market cap is $33.36 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.00. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 85.08% and a negative net margin of 504.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ideal Power will post ($0.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Brdar acquired 19,700 shares of Ideal Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $50,038.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,849. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Appel acquired 394,400 shares of Ideal Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $1,001,776.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,233,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,269.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 500,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,778. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.38% of Ideal Power worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid.

