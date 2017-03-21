Roth Capital Analysts Give Kite Pharma Inc (KITE) a $93.00 Price Target

Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) received a $93.00 price target from investment analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kite Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Saturday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

Shares of Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) traded down 6.75% during trading on Monday, reaching $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,689 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. Kite Pharma has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $88.58. The company’s market capitalization is $3.98 billion.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.44. Kite Pharma had a negative net margin of 994.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The firm earned $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Pharma will post ($7.92) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cynthia M. Butitta sold 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $1,705,912.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,392.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,347,646. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KITE. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 33.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 7.8% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to eradicate cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy (eACT), which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. It is conducting over four pivotal studies of its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, a CAR-based therapy.

